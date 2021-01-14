No. 21 Texas 79, Kansas 72

KANSAS (5-3)
Ajekwu 2-3 0-0 4, Brosseau 3-9 1-2 10, Franklin 7-14 0-0 15, Kersgieter 9-15 1-1 20, Vuksic 1-8 0-0 3, Prater 6-8 1-2 14, Merriweather 2-4 0-0 4, Thomas 1-3 0-1 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-64 3-6 72
TEXAS (9-2)
Collier 11-21 5-6 28, Allen-Taylor 2-10 3-4 7, Lambert 2-7 4-4 9, Ortiz 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor 9-20 1-2 23, Ebo 4-6 0-0 8, Gaston 1-6 0-0 2, Chevalier 0-0 0-0 0, Holle 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-71 13-16 79
|Kansas
|20
|18
|18
|16
|—
|72
|Texas
|23
|21
|18
|17
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_Kansas 7-19 (Brosseau 3-8, Franklin 1-1, Kersgieter 1-4, Vuksic 1-4, Prater 1-1, Thomas 0-1), Texas 6-16 (Collier 1-3, Allen-Taylor 0-4, Lambert 1-3, Taylor 4-6). Assists_Kansas 11 (Franklin 6), Texas 17 (Lambert 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas 36 (Kersgieter 3-9), Texas 42 (Allen-Taylor 5-6). Total Fouls_Kansas 16, Texas 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
