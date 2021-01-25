On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 22 Georgia 75, No. 19 Arkansas 73

By The Associated Press
January 25, 2021 10:08 pm
ARKANSAS (11-6)

Thomas 0-4 0-0 0, Daniels 4-8 4-5 13, Dungee 7-22 11-14 25, Ramirez 0-4 2-2 2, Slocum 3-6 3-3 11, Barnum 7-10 1-1 15, Davis 2-6 0-0 4, Mason 1-5 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-65 21-25 73

GEORGIA (13-2)

Isaacs 2-4 1-1 5, Staiti 7-16 6-7 20, Caldwell 4-6 1-2 9, Connally 9-16 0-0 20, Morrison 2-7 2-2 7, Bates 0-0 0-0 0, Nicholson 1-1 0-0 2, Chapman 0-1 0-0 0, Coombs 1-2 0-0 2, Barker 4-8 1-2 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-61 11-14 75

Arkansas 25 14 19 15 73
Georgia 25 14 14 22 75

3-Point Goals_Arkansas 4-15 (Daniels 1-2, Dungee 0-3, Ramirez 0-3, Slocum 2-4, Davis 0-1, Mason 1-2), Georgia 4-21 (Isaacs 0-1, Staiti 0-2, Caldwell 0-1, Connally 2-7, Morrison 1-5, Barker 1-5). Assists_Arkansas 9 (Slocum 5), Georgia 16 (Caldwell 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arkansas 33 (Dungee 4-8), Georgia 42 (Staiti 5-13). Total Fouls_Arkansas 12, Georgia 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_701.

