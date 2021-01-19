On Air: Ask the CIO
No. 22 Illinois 79, Penn St. 65

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 11:06 pm
PENN ST. (3-6)

Buttrick 1-2 0-0 2, Harrar 1-5 0-2 2, Brockington 2-8 2-2 6, Jones 6-13 5-6 20, Wheeler 2-5 0-0 4, Lundy 3-9 5-5 13, Sessoms 0-6 0-0 0, Tsimbila 2-4 0-0 4, Dread 2-3 0-0 6, McCloskey 1-2 3-5 5, Gordon 1-4 1-1 3, Kelly 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 16-21 65.

ILLINOIS (10-5)

Cockburn 6-10 9-13 21, Dosunmu 6-12 1-2 13, Frazier 4-10 2-4 13, Miller 3-8 0-0 9, Grandison 1-3 1-1 3, Curbelo 3-7 0-0 6, Williams 0-0 3-4 3, Hawkins 1-4 2-2 5, Bezhanishvili 2-2 2-2 6, Bosmans-Verdonk 0-0 0-0 0, Padilla 0-1 0-0 0, Underwood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 20-28 79.

Halftime_Illinois 42-28. 3-Point Goals_Penn St. 7-18 (Jones 3-4, Dread 2-3, Lundy 2-4, Brockington 0-1, Kelly 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Sessoms 0-3), Illinois 7-23 (Frazier 3-7, Miller 3-7, Hawkins 1-3, Curbelo 0-1, Padilla 0-1, Dosunmu 0-4). Fouled Out_Buttrick. Rebounds_Penn St. 36 (Harrar 9), Illinois 33 (Cockburn 12). Assists_Penn St. 8 (Brockington 3), Illinois 18 (Dosunmu 5). Total Fouls_Penn St. 26, Illinois 21. A_148 (15,500).

