No. 22 Northwestern 77, Iowa 67

IOWA (8-2)
Warnock 1-5 1-1 3, Czinano 13-14 2-3 28, Clark 3-12 1-2 8, Marshall 4-7 0-0 11, Martin 3-10 2-2 9, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Meyer 3-6 0-0 6, Sevillian 0-1 0-0 0, Goodman 1-2 0-0 2, Jensen 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-58 6-8 67
NORTHWESTERN (6-2)
Shaw 4-7 0-3 8, Burton 6-9 3-6 18, Hamilton 7-18 2-4 19, Pulliam 2-5 2-4 6, Wood 6-14 5-7 17, Mott 1-1 0-0 2, Hartman 0-1 0-0 0, Rainey 2-3 0-0 4, Satterwhite 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-60 12-24 77
|Iowa
|16
|20
|14
|17
|—
|67
|Northwestern
|23
|13
|26
|15
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_Iowa 5-19 (Warnock 0-3, Clark 1-5, Marshall 3-5, Martin 1-3, Meyer 0-3), Northwestern 7-15 (Burton 3-4, Hamilton 3-7, Pulliam 0-1, Hartman 0-1, Rainey 0-1, Satterwhite 1-1). Assists_Iowa 23 (Clark 8), Northwestern 20 (Burton 7). Fouled Out_Iowa Clark. Rebounds_Iowa 38 (Czinano 3-12), Northwestern 30 (Wood 3-7). Total Fouls_Iowa 19, Northwestern 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
