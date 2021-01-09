On Air: Federal News Network program
No. 22 Northwestern women hold off Iowa 77-67

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 9:18 pm
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Jordan Hamilton scored 19 points, Veronica Burton had 18 points and seven assists, and No. 22 Northwestern beat Iowa 77-67 on Saturday night.

Sydney Wood added 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats (6-2, 4-2 Big Ten).

The Hawkeyes (8-1, 4-1) closed within 66-60 with 7:01 left in the game. From there, Wood scored seven of Northwestern’s final 11 points to help the Wildcats close it out.

Monika Czinano scored a career-high 28 points to go with a season-high 12 rebounds for Iowa. Czinano made all nine of her field-goal attempts in the first half and finished with 13-of-14 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 from the foul line. Megan Meyer added 11 points and McKenna Warnock grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds.

The Wildcats took the lead for good at 41-39 early in the third quarter and finished the period on a 9-0 run.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

