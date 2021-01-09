On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 22 Virginia 61, Boston College 49

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 4:01 pm
< a min read
      

VIRGINIA (7-2)

Hauser 7-16 1-2 17, Huff 7-11 4-4 18, Beekman 0-4 4-4 4, Clark 6-8 0-0 12, Murphy 3-9 0-0 8, McKoy 1-5 0-0 2, Woldetensae 0-0 0-0 0, Caffaro 0-0 0-0 0, McCorkle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 9-10 61.

BOSTON COLLEGE (2-9)

Felder 3-7 2-4 9, Karnik 2-12 2-3 7, Heath 2-10 1-2 6, Kelly 4-8 1-1 10, Langford 5-7 3-5 14, Tabbs 0-9 0-0 0, Vander Baan 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 17-55 9-15 49.

Halftime_Virginia 29-26. 3-Point Goals_Virginia 4-15 (Hauser 2-6, Murphy 2-6, Huff 0-1, Beekman 0-2), Boston College 6-21 (Williams 1-1, Kelly 1-2, Langford 1-2, Heath 1-3, Felder 1-4, Karnik 1-4, Vander Baan 0-1, Tabbs 0-4). Rebounds_Virginia 32 (Hauser 10), Boston College 34 (Felder, Karnik 9). Assists_Virginia 7 (Beekman, Clark 3), Boston College 9 (Heath 3). Total Fouls_Virginia 15, Boston College 10.

