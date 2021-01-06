On Air: Panel Discussions
No. 22 Virginia 70, Wake Forest 61

By The Associated Press
January 6, 2021 10:46 pm
WAKE FOREST (3-2)

Mucius 5-12 3-3 14, Oguama 4-7 0-2 8, Antonio 5-8 0-0 14, Whitt 0-2 1-2 1, Wilkins 1-1 0-0 3, Williamson 4-8 0-0 8, Massoud 4-7 1-4 13, Neath 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 5-11 61.

VIRGINIA (6-2)

Hauser 7-13 1-2 16, Huff 4-7 2-2 11, Beekman 4-8 3-4 12, Clark 5-8 0-0 10, Murphy 4-8 2-2 13, McKoy 3-4 0-0 6, Woldetensae 0-2 0-0 0, Shedrick 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-52 8-10 70.

Halftime_Wake Forest 39-34. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 10-19 (Massoud 4-6, Antonio 4-7, Wilkins 1-1, Mucius 1-3, Whitt 0-1, Williamson 0-1), Virginia 6-20 (Murphy 3-6, Beekman 1-3, Huff 1-3, Hauser 1-6, Clark 0-1, Woldetensae 0-1). Rebounds_Wake Forest 24 (Mucius 7), Virginia 24 (Hauser 11). Assists_Wake Forest 12 (Williamson 4), Virginia 11 (Hauser, Beekman, Clark 3). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 12, Virginia 8. A_250 (14,593).

