Sports News

No. 23 Northwestern 87, Iowa 80

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 8:35 pm
< a min read
      

NORTHWESTERN (9-3)

Mott 1-1 2-3 4, Burton 8-15 1-5 20, Hamilton 5-13 0-2 10, Pulliam 6-12 12-16 27, Wood 6-10 2-8 14, Satterwhite 0-1 0-0 0, McWilliams 2-4 0-0 4, Morris 4-7 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-63 17-34 87

IOWA (9-4)

Warnock 0-3 1-2 1, Czinano 17-19 0-2 34, Clark 8-16 3-4 23, Marshall 1-6 0-0 3, Martin 4-9 0-0 10, Cook 1-1 0-0 2, Meyer 1-2 0-0 2, Sevillian 0-0 0-0 0, Taiwo 1-1 0-0 3, Goodman 1-1 0-0 2, Jensen 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-59 4-8 80

Northwestern 21 12 24 30 87
Iowa 16 13 27 24 80

3-Point Goals_Northwestern 6-14 (Burton 3-7, Hamilton 0-3, Pulliam 3-3, Morris 0-1), Iowa 8-25 (Warnock 0-2, Clark 4-12, Marshall 1-2, Martin 2-6, Meyer 0-1, Taiwo 1-1, Jensen 0-1). Assists_Northwestern 16 (Wood 5), Iowa 27 (Clark 8). Fouled Out_Iowa Marshall, Martin. Rebounds_Northwestern 28 (Burton 3-5), Iowa 39 (Warnock 3-14). Total Fouls_Northwestern 15, Iowa 25. Technical Fouls_None. A_264.

