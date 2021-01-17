Trending:
No. 23 Tennessee 82, Alabama 56

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 6:04 pm
TENNESSEE (9-2)

Burrell 8-13 0-0 17, Davis 8-14 3-4 21, Suarez 2-4 0-0 5, Key 6-12 3-4 15, Horston 6-10 0-0 14, Kushkituah 1-4 0-0 2, Saunders 0-1 0-0 0, Rennie 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 1-5 0-0 3, Darby 1-2 0-0 3, Salary 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-66 6-8 82

ALABAMA (11-2)

Copeland 3-6 1-3 7, Walker 6-19 5-6 17, Abrams 2-6 1-4 5, Barber 1-6 0-0 2, Lewis 7-13 5-9 22, Craig Cruce 0-4 0-0 0, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Rice 0-1 0-0 0, Sutton 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-58 12-22 56

Tennessee 16 26 28 12 82
Alabama 16 7 24 9 56

3-Point Goals_Tennessee 8-14 (Burrell 1-2, Davis 2-3, Suarez 1-3, Horston 2-3, Walker 1-1, Darby 1-2), Alabama 4-18 (Walker 0-5, Barber 0-2, Lewis 3-7, Craig Cruce 0-2, Jones 1-1, Sutton 0-1). Assists_Tennessee 18 (Horston 7), Alabama 3 (Lewis 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Tennessee 42 (Davis 3-10), Alabama 33 (Copeland 3-8). Total Fouls_Tennessee 17, Alabama 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_914.

