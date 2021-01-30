Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 24 Oklahoma 66, No. 9 Alabama 61

By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 2:12 pm
< a min read
      

ALABAMA (14-3)

Reese 6-14 0-2 15, Jones 2-4 2-4 7, Petty 2-8 3-4 9, Primo 2-6 0-0 5, Shackelford 5-12 2-2 14, Ellis 4-6 2-2 11, Jah.Quinerly 0-1 0-0 0, Rojas 0-2 0-0 0, Gary 0-1 0-0 0, Ambrose-Hylton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 9-14 61.

OKLAHOMA (11-4)

Hill 2-4 4-4 8, Kuath 1-4 0-0 2, Gibson 4-10 1-3 12, Harkless 6-13 1-2 14, Harmon 7-15 1-3 18, Manek 5-13 1-1 12, Iwuakor 0-3 0-1 0, Phipps 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 8-14 66.

Halftime_Oklahoma 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 10-28 (Reese 3-10, Shackelford 2-3, Petty 2-7, Jones 1-1, Ellis 1-2, Primo 1-3, Gary 0-1, Rojas 0-1), Oklahoma 8-21 (Gibson 3-4, Harmon 3-7, Harkless 1-4, Manek 1-6). Rebounds_Alabama 31 (Jones 7), Oklahoma 38 (Iwuakor 7). Assists_Alabama 13 (Jones 5), Oklahoma 9 (Harmon 4). Total Fouls_Alabama 18, Oklahoma 16.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover