No. 24 Oklahoma 66, No. 9 Alabama 61

ALABAMA (14-3)
Reese 6-14 0-2 15, Jones 2-4 2-4 7, Petty 2-8 3-4 9, Primo 2-6 0-0 5, Shackelford 5-12 2-2 14, Ellis 4-6 2-2 11, Jah.Quinerly 0-1 0-0 0, Rojas 0-2 0-0 0, Gary 0-1 0-0 0, Ambrose-Hylton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 9-14 61.
OKLAHOMA (11-4)
Hill 2-4 4-4 8, Kuath 1-4 0-0 2, Gibson 4-10 1-3 12, Harkless 6-13 1-2 14, Harmon 7-15 1-3 18, Manek 5-13 1-1 12, Iwuakor 0-3 0-1 0, Phipps 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 8-14 66.
Halftime_Oklahoma 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 10-28 (Reese 3-10, Shackelford 2-3, Petty 2-7, Jones 1-1, Ellis 1-2, Primo 1-3, Gary 0-1, Rojas 0-1), Oklahoma 8-21 (Gibson 3-4, Harmon 3-7, Harkless 1-4, Manek 1-6). Rebounds_Alabama 31 (Jones 7), Oklahoma 38 (Iwuakor 7). Assists_Alabama 13 (Jones 5), Oklahoma 9 (Harmon 4). Total Fouls_Alabama 18, Oklahoma 16.
