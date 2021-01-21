On Air: Meet the Press
No. 3 Nova looks for home win vs Providence

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 3:30 pm
1 min read
      

Providence (8-6, 4-4) vs. No. 3 Villanova (9-1, 4-0)

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Villanova looks for its fourth straight win over Providence at Finneran Pavilion. The last victory for the Friars at Villanova was a 55-52 win on Feb. 3, 2013.

SUPER SENIORS: Villanova’s Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels and Caleb Daniels have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: David Duke has made or assisted on 50 percent of all Providence field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Villanova has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 83 points while giving up 69.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Friars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wildcats. Villanova has 53 assists on 87 field goals (60.9 percent) across its previous three contests while Providence has assists on 50 of 78 field goals (64.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Villanova offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.1 percent of its possessions, which is the best rate in the country. The Providence defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 271st among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

