No. 3 UConn 103, Butler 35

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 9:14 pm
BUTLER (1-9)

Adika 7-11 1-2 18, Alexander 0-4 0-2 0, Dawn 0-7 0-0 0, Parker 5-12 2-8 15, Scheetz 0-3 0-0 0, Dumont 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Dowell 1-4 0-0 2, Sexton 0-1 0-0 0, Stoddard 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 13-45 3-12 35

UCONN (8-0)

Nelson-Ododa 7-9 4-6 18, Bueckers 5-8 0-0 13, Griffin 7-10 3-3 17, Westbrook 6-7 0-0 14, Williams 6-13 2-2 17, Edwards 3-5 2-2 8, Makurat 0-0 0-0 0, Chassion 2-3 0-0 5, Gabriel 1-2 0-0 2, McLean 2-4 2-2 6, Muhl 1-4 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 40-65 13-15 103

Butler 15 5 10 5 35
UConn 25 20 33 25 103

3-Point Goals_Butler 6-24 (Adika 3-4, Dawn 0-6, Parker 3-9, Scheetz 0-1, Dowell 0-3, Stoddard 0-1), UConn 10-22 (Bueckers 3-4, Griffin 0-2, Westbrook 2-3, Williams 3-7, Chassion 1-2, McLean 0-1, Muhl 1-3). Assists_Butler 6 (Scheetz 3), UConn 26 (Bueckers 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Butler 23 (Team 4-4), UConn 36 (Griffin 5-10). Total Fouls_Butler 21, UConn 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

