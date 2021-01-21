On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
No. 3 UConn 67, No. 25 Tennessee 61

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 9:36 pm
< a min read
      

UCONN (9-0)

Nelson-Ododa 2-7 3-6 7, Bueckers 3-14 2-2 9, Griffin 4-8 1-3 10, Westbrook 5-8 2-4 15, Williams 8-18 2-4 20, Edwards 3-5 0-2 6, Makurat 0-1 0-0 0, McLean 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-61 10-21 67

TENNESSEE (9-3)

Burrell 7-17 1-2 18, Davis 4-12 3-4 11, Suarez 4-7 0-0 10, Key 5-7 0-0 10, Horston 1-11 0-0 2, Kushkituah 1-1 1-2 3, Walker 1-9 1-2 4, Salary 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-65 6-10 61

UConn 16 18 11 22 67
Tennessee 17 18 14 12 61

3-Point Goals_UConn 7-25 (Nelson-Ododa 0-4, Bueckers 1-6, Griffin 1-3, Westbrook 3-5, Williams 2-7), Tennessee 7-20 (Burrell 3-5, Davis 0-2, Suarez 2-4, Horston 0-2, Walker 1-6, Salary 1-1). Assists_UConn 18 (Bueckers 7), Tennessee 15 (Walker 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UConn 38 (Nelson-Ododa 4-11), Tennessee 42 (Key 5-9). Total Fouls_UConn 13, Tennessee 17. Technical Fouls_Tennessee Walker 1. A_3,553.

