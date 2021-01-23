On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 3 UConn 72, Georgetown 41

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 4:38 pm
< a min read
      

GEORGETOWN (1-5)

Archer 2-6 0-0 4, Bennett 2-6 0-0 5, Bolden-Morris 1-4 1-2 4, Ott 4-14 0-0 10, Ransom 5-13 2-3 13, Baur 2-4 1-1 5, Wright 0-3 0-4 0, Harmon 0-3 0-0 0, Stimpson 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-55 4-10 41

UCONN (10-0)

Nelson-Ododa 8-12 1-2 19, Griffin 4-9 7-10 15, Muhl 2-7 0-0 6, Westbrook 5-10 0-0 13, Williams 7-18 1-1 17, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, McLean 0-2 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-59 11-15 72

Georgetown 9 2 15 15 41
UConn 21 18 21 12 72

3-Point Goals_Georgetown 5-20 (Bennett 1-4, Bolden-Morris 1-3, Ott 2-6, Ransom 1-4, Harmon 0-2, Stimpson 0-1), UConn 9-29 (Nelson-Ododa 2-2, Griffin 0-2, Muhl 2-5, Westbrook 3-8, Williams 2-12). Assists_Georgetown 6 (Ransom 4), UConn 20 (Westbrook 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgetown 33 (Team 3-5), UConn 40 (Griffin 5-7). Total Fouls_Georgetown 14, UConn 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

