On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 3 Villanova 71, Providence 56

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 5:00 pm
< a min read
      

PROVIDENCE (8-7)

Nichols 4-6 0-0 9, Watson 5-10 2-4 12, Breed 5-9 6-7 18, Duke 4-17 1-1 10, Reeves 1-4 2-2 5, Gantt 1-3 0-0 2, Horchler 0-1 0-0 0, Goodine 0-1 0-0 0, Croswell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 11-14 56.

VILLANOVA (10-1)

Robinson-Earl 4-11 1-2 9, Samuels 3-9 4-5 10, Daniels 3-9 4-4 12, Gillespie 5-14 2-2 15, Moore 6-14 2-2 15, Swider 2-3 0-0 5, Slater 0-1 2-4 2, Dixon 1-2 1-3 3. Totals 24-63 16-22 71.

Halftime_Providence 27-24. 3-Point Goals_Providence 5-16 (Breed 2-3, Nichols 1-1, Reeves 1-4, Duke 1-6, Goodine 0-1, Horchler 0-1), Villanova 7-25 (Gillespie 3-6, Daniels 2-5, Swider 1-2, Moore 1-6, Samuels 0-2, Robinson-Earl 0-4). Rebounds_Providence 36 (Breed, Duke 11), Villanova 36 (Samuels 10). Assists_Providence 11 (Breed, Duke 4), Villanova 19 (Gillespie 6). Total Fouls_Providence 20, Villanova 13.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Customer Contact Week
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard commissions USCGC Charles Moulthrope at Base Portsmouth