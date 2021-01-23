No. 3 Villanova 71, Providence 56

PROVIDENCE (8-7)
Nichols 4-6 0-0 9, Watson 5-10 2-4 12, Breed 5-9 6-7 18, Duke 4-17 1-1 10, Reeves 1-4 2-2 5, Gantt 1-3 0-0 2, Horchler 0-1 0-0 0, Goodine 0-1 0-0 0, Croswell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 11-14 56.
VILLANOVA (10-1)
Robinson-Earl 4-11 1-2 9, Samuels 3-9 4-5 10, Daniels 3-9 4-4 12, Gillespie 5-14 2-2 15, Moore 6-14 2-2 15, Swider 2-3 0-0 5, Slater 0-1 2-4 2, Dixon 1-2 1-3 3. Totals 24-63 16-22 71.
Halftime_Providence 27-24. 3-Point Goals_Providence 5-16 (Breed 2-3, Nichols 1-1, Reeves 1-4, Duke 1-6, Goodine 0-1, Horchler 0-1), Villanova 7-25 (Gillespie 3-6, Daniels 2-5, Swider 1-2, Moore 1-6, Samuels 0-2, Robinson-Earl 0-4). Rebounds_Providence 36 (Breed, Duke 11), Villanova 36 (Samuels 10). Assists_Providence 11 (Breed, Duke 4), Villanova 19 (Gillespie 6). Total Fouls_Providence 20, Villanova 13.
