No. 3 Villanova 76, Seton Hall 74

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 11:17 pm
< a min read
      

SETON HALL (9-5)

Mamukelashvili 8-14 4-7 23, Obiagu 1-1 0-0 2, Reynolds 4-9 2-2 11, Cale 4-6 2-3 11, Rhoden 8-13 0-0 19, Samuel 2-3 0-0 4, Molson 2-3 0-0 4, Aiken 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 29-52 8-12 74.

VILLANOVA (9-1)

Robinson-Earl 3-12 1-2 8, Slater 3-6 0-0 7, Swider 3-5 1-2 9, Gillespie 6-10 8-8 22, Moore 4-10 2-4 10, Samuels 7-11 3-4 20, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 15-20 76.

Halftime_Villanova 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 8-20 (Mamukelashvili 3-6, Rhoden 3-7, Cale 1-2, Reynolds 1-4, Aiken 0-1), Villanova 9-22 (Samuels 3-3, Swider 2-3, Gillespie 2-5, Slater 1-2, Robinson-Earl 1-5, Daniels 0-1, Moore 0-3). Fouled Out_Reynolds. Rebounds_Seton Hall 26 (Mamukelashvili 9), Villanova 24 (Samuels 9). Assists_Seton Hall 17 (Mamukelashvili 5), Villanova 15 (Moore 7). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 17, Villanova 18.

