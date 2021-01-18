No. 4 South Carolina 104, No. 15 Arkansas 82

ARKANSAS (11-5)
Thomas 2-5 4-4 9, Daniels 4-10 0-0 10, Dungee 8-18 4-6 22, Ramirez 4-7 2-2 10, Slocum 7-15 0-1 15, Barnum 6-10 1-1 13, Davis 1-5 0-0 3, Oberg 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-71 11-14 82
SOUTH CAROLINA (10-1)
Boston 11-17 4-5 26, Saxton 5-8 0-1 10, Beal 7-11 5-6 22, Cooke 3-7 2-2 9, Henderson 6-13 0-0 14, Amihere 3-7 0-0 6, Grissett 2-6 3-4 7, Littleton 2-4 1-2 7, Russell 1-1 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 40-74 16-22 104
|Arkansas
|17
|20
|24
|21
|—
|82
|South Carolina
|25
|17
|29
|33
|—
|104
3-Point Goals_Arkansas 7-13 (Thomas 1-1, Daniels 2-4, Dungee 2-2, Slocum 1-4, Davis 1-2), South Carolina 8-15 (Boston 0-2, Beal 3-5, Cooke 1-3, Henderson 2-2, Littleton 2-3). Assists_Arkansas 10 (Slocum 5), South Carolina 21 (Henderson 10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arkansas 29 (Team 4-4), South Carolina 50 (Boston 6-16). Total Fouls_Arkansas 19, South Carolina 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,500.
