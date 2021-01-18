On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 4 South Carolina 104, No. 15 Arkansas 82

By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 10:07 pm
< a min read
      

ARKANSAS (11-5)

Thomas 2-5 4-4 9, Daniels 4-10 0-0 10, Dungee 8-18 4-6 22, Ramirez 4-7 2-2 10, Slocum 7-15 0-1 15, Barnum 6-10 1-1 13, Davis 1-5 0-0 3, Oberg 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-71 11-14 82

SOUTH CAROLINA (10-1)

Boston 11-17 4-5 26, Saxton 5-8 0-1 10, Beal 7-11 5-6 22, Cooke 3-7 2-2 9, Henderson 6-13 0-0 14, Amihere 3-7 0-0 6, Grissett 2-6 3-4 7, Littleton 2-4 1-2 7, Russell 1-1 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 40-74 16-22 104

Arkansas 17 20 24 21 82
South Carolina 25 17 29 33 104

3-Point Goals_Arkansas 7-13 (Thomas 1-1, Daniels 2-4, Dungee 2-2, Slocum 1-4, Davis 1-2), South Carolina 8-15 (Boston 0-2, Beal 3-5, Cooke 1-3, Henderson 2-2, Littleton 2-3). Assists_Arkansas 10 (Slocum 5), South Carolina 21 (Henderson 10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arkansas 29 (Team 4-4), South Carolina 50 (Boston 6-16). Total Fouls_Arkansas 19, South Carolina 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,500.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|19 Simplify NSX Operations with ReSTNSX
1|19 Agency Moves
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy posthumously awards Navy Cross to WWII chaplain