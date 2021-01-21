No. 4 South Carolina 62, No. 22 Georgia 50

GEORGIA (12-2)
Isaacs 2-4 0-2 4, Staiti 7-16 0-0 15, Caldwell 0-5 0-0 0, Connally 2-6 2-2 6, Morrison 6-13 3-4 15, Bates 1-2 0-0 2, Nicholson 0-1 0-0 0, Davenport 2-3 0-0 4, Chapman 1-3 0-0 2, Coombs 1-10 0-0 2, Barker 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-65 5-8 50
SOUTH CAROLINA (11-1)
Boston 5-12 5-6 16, Saxton 3-5 3-4 9, Beal 3-7 2-2 9, Cooke 7-16 2-2 16, Henderson 1-6 0-0 2, Amihere 1-4 2-4 4, Wesolek 0-1 0-0 0, Grissett 2-6 1-4 5, Littleton 0-2 1-2 1, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-62 16-24 62
|Georgia
|10
|8
|10
|22
|—
|50
|South Carolina
|15
|15
|20
|12
|—
|62
3-Point Goals_Georgia 1-5 (Staiti 1-1, Caldwell 0-1, Connally 0-1, Barker 0-2), South Carolina 2-11 (Boston 1-3, Beal 1-2, Cooke 0-3, Henderson 0-1, Wesolek 0-1, Russell 0-1). Assists_Georgia 13 (Chapman 3), South Carolina 10 (Henderson 3). Fouled Out_Georgia Staiti. Rebounds_Georgia 37 (Team 4-6), South Carolina 47 (Saxton 6-11). Total Fouls_Georgia 20, South Carolina 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,500.
