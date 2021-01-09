No. 4 Texas 72, No. 14 West Virginia 70

TEXAS (10-1)
Brown 4-10 4-8 12, Sims 1-2 0-0 2, Coleman 5-10 3-3 13, A.Jones 6-14 0-0 16, Ramey 7-11 5-6 19, K.Jones 4-8 2-2 10, Cunningham 0-1 0-1 0, Hamm 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 14-20 72.
WEST VIRGINIA (9-4)
Bridges 1-2 0-0 2, Culver 6-16 2-6 14, Matthews 3-7 2-4 9, McBride 4-11 2-2 12, McNeil 4-11 3-3 14, Sherman 5-13 4-4 17, Osabuohien 0-0 0-0 0, McCabe 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Ndiaye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 13-19 70.
Halftime_West Virginia 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Texas 4-19 (A.Jones 4-7, Cunningham 0-1, K.Jones 0-1, Ramey 0-2, Brown 0-4, Coleman 0-4), West Virginia 9-25 (McNeil 3-8, Sherman 3-10, McBride 2-3, Matthews 1-2, Bridges 0-1, McCabe 0-1). Fouled Out_Sims. Rebounds_Texas 37 (Brown 14), West Virginia 35 (Culver 16). Assists_Texas 9 (Ramey 6), West Virginia 9 (Culver, McBride 2). Total Fouls_Texas 18, West Virginia 18. A_305 (14,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments