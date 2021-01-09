On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 4 Texas 72, No. 14 West Virginia 70

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 3:13 pm
< a min read
      

TEXAS (10-1)

Brown 4-10 4-8 12, Sims 1-2 0-0 2, Coleman 5-10 3-3 13, A.Jones 6-14 0-0 16, Ramey 7-11 5-6 19, K.Jones 4-8 2-2 10, Cunningham 0-1 0-1 0, Hamm 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 14-20 72.

WEST VIRGINIA (9-4)

Bridges 1-2 0-0 2, Culver 6-16 2-6 14, Matthews 3-7 2-4 9, McBride 4-11 2-2 12, McNeil 4-11 3-3 14, Sherman 5-13 4-4 17, Osabuohien 0-0 0-0 0, McCabe 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Ndiaye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 13-19 70.

Halftime_West Virginia 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Texas 4-19 (A.Jones 4-7, Cunningham 0-1, K.Jones 0-1, Ramey 0-2, Brown 0-4, Coleman 0-4), West Virginia 9-25 (McNeil 3-8, Sherman 3-10, McBride 2-3, Matthews 1-2, Bridges 0-1, McCabe 0-1). Fouled Out_Sims. Rebounds_Texas 37 (Brown 14), West Virginia 35 (Culver 16). Assists_Texas 9 (Ramey 6), West Virginia 9 (Culver, McBride 2). Total Fouls_Texas 18, West Virginia 18. A_305 (14,000).

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Orion ready to fuel up for Artemis I mission