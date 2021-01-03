On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 5 Houston 74, SMU 60

By The Associated Press
January 3, 2021 9:10 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (7-1)

Gorham 3-7 4-6 11, Gresham 3-5 0-0 6, Grimes 3-11 4-4 11, Jarreau 5-10 4-4 15, Sasser 6-17 2-2 17, Chaney 2-5 1-2 5, Mark 2-6 0-0 5, Shead 1-3 2-2 4, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 17-20 74.

SMU (6-0)

Chargois 4-10 0-0 10, Hunt 5-11 2-4 12, Jasey 1-3 0-2 2, Bandoumel 1-9 0-0 2, Davis 8-12 5-7 23, McNeill 2-6 0-0 5, Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Anei 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 23-57 8-15 60.

Halftime_SMU 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Houston 7-20 (Sasser 3-9, Gorham 1-1, Jarreau 1-1, Mark 1-3, Grimes 1-5, Shead 0-1), SMU 6-21 (Davis 2-3, Chargois 2-6, McNeill 1-3, Smith 1-3, Bandoumel 0-6). Rebounds_Houston 42 (Gorham 19), SMU 31 (Hunt 12). Assists_Houston 11 (Jarreau 5), SMU 12 (Chargois, Davis 4). Total Fouls_Houston 17, SMU 18.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 EdgeCon 2021
1|8 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|8 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill