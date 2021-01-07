On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 5 Iowa 89, Maryland 67

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 9:01 pm
< a min read
      

IOWA (10-2)

Garza 9-14 4-4 24, Bohannon 6-10 0-0 18, Fredrick 1-3 0-0 2, C.McCaffery 2-6 0-0 6, Wieskamp 3-6 0-1 6, Ke.Murray 6-9 0-1 12, P.McCaffery 4-6 0-0 10, Toussaint 2-6 0-0 4, Nunge 2-6 0-0 5, Kr.Murray 1-1 0-0 2, Ulis 0-0 0-0 0, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-67 4-6 89.

MARYLAND (6-6)

Scott 5-15 2-4 13, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Ayala 4-8 0-0 11, Hart 4-9 0-0 10, Wiggins 7-14 1-2 17, Morsell 1-4 0-0 3, Hamilton 1-2 0-0 2, Graham 0-2 0-0 0, Smart 1-1 0-0 3, Dockery 3-3 0-0 8, Mona 0-0 0-0 0, Revaz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 3-6 67.

Halftime_Iowa 44-26. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 13-26 (Bohannon 6-9, P.McCaffery 2-2, Garza 2-4, C.McCaffery 2-4, Nunge 1-2, Fredrick 0-1, Ke.Murray 0-1, Toussaint 0-1, Wieskamp 0-2), Maryland 12-35 (Ayala 3-7, Dockery 2-2, Hart 2-6, Wiggins 2-8, Smart 1-1, Morsell 1-2, Scott 1-6, Hamilton 0-1, Graham 0-2). Rebounds_Iowa 37 (Garza 7), Maryland 28 (Scott 8). Assists_Iowa 22 (C.McCaffery 10), Maryland 18 (Wiggins 5). Total Fouls_Iowa 10, Maryland 10.

