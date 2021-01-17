No. 5 Iowa 96, Northwestern 73

IOWA (12-2)
Garza 7-12 2-2 17, Bohannon 4-7 0-0 11, Fredrick 4-7 2-2 13, C.McCaffery 1-2 1-2 3, Wieskamp 6-10 2-4 16, Nunge 3-5 5-6 12, Ke.Murray 4-4 0-0 8, P.McCaffery 1-2 3-4 5, Toussaint 1-3 3-4 5, Perkins 2-2 0-0 4, Kr.Murray 0-1 0-0 0, Ulis 0-0 2-2 2, Ash 0-2 0-0 0, Baer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-57 20-26 96.
NORTHWESTERN (6-6)
Beran 2-7 0-0 4, Kopp 3-8 2-2 8, Nance 7-12 2-2 16, Audige 3-7 0-2 6, Buie 4-11 0-0 12, Gaines 2-5 4-4 9, Berry 2-7 0-0 5, Greer 3-5 1-2 10, Young 1-3 0-0 2, Nicholson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 27-65 10-14 73.
Halftime_Iowa 49-37. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 10-24 (Bohannon 3-5, Fredrick 3-6, Wieskamp 2-3, Nunge 1-2, Garza 1-3, C.McCaffery 0-1, P.McCaffery 0-1, Kr.Murray 0-1, Ash 0-2), Northwestern 9-33 (Buie 4-8, Greer 3-3, Gaines 1-3, Berry 1-6, Nance 0-2, Audige 0-3, Kopp 0-3, Beran 0-5). Rebounds_Iowa 37 (Garza 10), Northwestern 26 (Nance 9). Assists_Iowa 22 (Bohannon, C.McCaffery 4), Northwestern 19 (Greer 6). Total Fouls_Iowa 14, Northwestern 22.
