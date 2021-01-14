Trending:
No. 5 South Carolina 106, Vanderbilt 43

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 10:27 pm
SOUTH CAROLINA (9-1)

Boston 4-8 1-1 9, Saxton 9-10 2-5 20, Beal 7-9 0-2 17, Cooke 3-7 3-4 9, Henderson 4-8 3-3 12, Amihere 4-7 3-5 11, Wesolek 2-3 0-0 4, Grissett 3-8 1-1 7, Littleton 2-5 2-2 8, Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Russell 3-8 0-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 42-76 15-25 106

VANDERBILT (4-3)

Chambers 1-7 0-2 2, Love 8-21 1-5 18, Bartram 0-5 0-0 0, Hall 3-13 2-2 8, Pehadzic 4-12 0-0 9, Golden 1-2 0-0 2, Bowman 1-1 0-0 2, LaChance 1-4 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-65 3-9 43

South Carolina 30 19 33 24 106
Vanderbilt 13 0 14 16 43

3-Point Goals_South Carolina 7-17 (Boston 0-1, Beal 3-4, Cooke 0-1, Henderson 1-3, Littleton 2-3, Thompson 1-3, Russell 0-2), Vanderbilt 2-8 (Love 1-2, Bartram 0-5, Pehadzic 1-1). Assists_South Carolina 19 (Henderson 9), Vanderbilt 3 (Bartram 1). Fouled Out_Vanderbilt Golden. Rebounds_South Carolina 60 (Grissett 7-12), Vanderbilt 28 (Team 5-5). Total Fouls_South Carolina 12, Vanderbilt 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_24.

