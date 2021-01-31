No. 6 Houston 70, SMU 48

SMU (9-4)
Chargois 2-4 2-4 6, Hunt 4-6 2-3 10, Jasey 1-3 0-1 2, Bandoumel 0-8 1-3 1, Davis 3-12 3-3 11, Jolly 2-7 2-6 6, Anei 3-6 4-4 10, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Douglas 0-0 2-2 2, Ray 0-0 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0, Tabor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-47 16-26 48.
HOUSTON (15-1)
Gorham 2-8 4-6 9, Gresham 0-0 2-4 2, Grimes 2-8 0-0 6, Jarreau 3-10 3-5 9, Sasser 5-15 5-7 19, Chaney 4-4 2-2 10, Mark 1-7 4-4 6, Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Tyson 1-2 2-2 5, Shead 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 19-56 24-32 70.
Halftime_Houston 28-24. 3-Point Goals_SMU 2-14 (Davis 2-4, Anei 0-1, Hunt 0-1, Jolly 0-1, Smith 0-1, Chargois 0-2, Bandoumel 0-4), Houston 8-25 (Sasser 4-12, Grimes 2-7, Gorham 1-2, Tyson 1-2, Jarreau 0-1, Mark 0-1). Rebounds_SMU 30 (Hunt 8), Houston 42 (Gorham 16). Assists_SMU 9 (Davis 4), Houston 8 (Jarreau 5). Total Fouls_SMU 21, Houston 21.
