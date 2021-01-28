On Air: Ask the CIO
No. 6 Houston 83, Tulane 60

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 10:58 pm
HOUSTON (14-1)

Gorham 3-10 0-1 7, Gresham 1-3 0-0 2, Jarreau 2-4 1-2 6, Mark 6-12 3-3 16, Sasser 1-5 0-0 3, Tyson 11-18 0-0 31, Chaney 3-4 2-3 8, Shead 4-6 0-0 8, Roberts 0-0 2-2 2, Powell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 8-11 83.

TULANE (6-5)

Cross 1-5 1-2 3, Forbes 4-14 2-2 11, James 1-4 0-0 2, McGee 0-5 0-0 0, Walker 5-10 4-5 16, Watson 5-12 2-2 13, Pope 4-7 4-6 12, Ali 0-0 0-0 0, Callahan-Gold 0-2 3-3 3, Coleman 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 16-20 60.

Halftime_Houston 44-14. 3-Point Goals_Houston 13-32 (Tyson 9-15, Jarreau 1-3, Gorham 1-4, Mark 1-5, Sasser 1-5), Tulane 4-23 (Walker 2-4, Watson 1-5, Forbes 1-6, James 0-1, Callahan-Gold 0-2, McGee 0-2, Coleman 0-3). Rebounds_Houston 40 (Gorham 15), Tulane 33 (Cross 9). Assists_Houston 18 (Jarreau, Shead 4), Tulane 9 (Walker 4). Total Fouls_Houston 16, Tulane 12.

