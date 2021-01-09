No. 6 Kansas 63, Oklahoma 59

OKLAHOMA (6-4)
Kuath 3-8 1-2 8, Harkless 2-8 0-1 5, Harmon 4-8 1-2 9, Reaves 7-14 4-4 20, Williams 4-13 0-0 9, Gibson 1-4 0-0 3, Iwuakor 2-5 1-1 5, Phipps 0-0 0-0 0, Issanza 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 7-10 59.
KANSAS (10-2)
McCormack 8-14 1-3 17, Wilson 2-4 3-4 9, Agbaji 4-10 3-3 14, Braun 2-7 0-0 5, Garrett 3-6 1-2 7, Lightfoot 3-3 1-3 7, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Enaruna 1-2 2-4 4, Grant-Foster 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 11-19 63.
Halftime_Oklahoma 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 6-20 (Reaves 2-7, Williams 1-2, Gibson 1-3, Harkless 1-3, Kuath 1-3, Harmon 0-2), Kansas 6-20 (Agbaji 3-7, Wilson 2-3, Braun 1-6, Enaruna 0-1, Grant-Foster 0-1, Garrett 0-2). Rebounds_Oklahoma 30 (Reaves 9), Kansas 34 (Wilson 11). Assists_Oklahoma 11 (Reaves 3), Kansas 13 (Garrett 4). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 17, Kansas 14. A_2,500 (16,300).
