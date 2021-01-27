On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 6 Stanford 71, Washington St. 49

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 11:56 pm
< a min read
      

STANFORD (13-2)

Brink 5-8 1-4 12, Lexie Hull 8-15 0-0 17, Jones 4-12 1-1 10, Williams 7-16 0-0 17, Wilson 0-3 0-0 0, Belibi 2-4 0-0 4, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 2-2 0-0 5, Lacie Hull 0-0 0-0 0, Jump 0-1 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 0-0 0-0 0, Van Gytenbeek 2-2 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-63 2-5 71

WASHINGTON ST. (8-5)

Motuga 5-10 0-1 10, Murekatete 2-7 0-0 4, Charlisse Leger-Walker 2-5 2-2 6, Krystal Leger-Walker 4-12 0-0 9, Teder 4-11 0-0 12, Levy 0-2 0-0 0, Nankervis 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-5 0-0 0, Cherilyn Molina 3-7 0-0 6, Celena Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 0-2 0-0 0, Clarke 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-64 2-3 49

Stanford 19 25 10 17 71
Washington St. 9 9 19 12 49

3-Point Goals_Stanford 9-19 (Brink 1-1, Hull 1-3, Jones 1-1, Williams 3-8, Wilson 0-2, Prechtel 1-1, Jump 0-1, Van Gytenbeek 2-2), Washington St. 5-28 (Motuga 0-3, Leger-Walker 0-1, Leger-Walker 1-6, Teder 4-10, Levy 0-1, Jones 0-5, Molina 0-1, Sarver 0-1). Assists_Stanford 21 (Brink 5), Washington St. 12 (Leger-Walker 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Stanford 38 (Brink 5-14), Washington St. 40 (Motuga 6-10). Total Fouls_Stanford 8, Washington St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

