No. 6 Stanford 77, Washington St. 49

By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 5:57 pm
STANFORD (14-2)

Brink 3-6 0-0 6, Lexie Hull 3-5 0-0 6, Jones 7-11 2-2 16, Williams 6-16 2-2 16, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3, Belibi 3-6 2-2 8, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Prechtel 4-5 0-0 11, Lacie Hull 2-3 0-0 5, Jump 2-3 0-0 6, Emma-Nnopu 0-0 0-0 0, Van Gytenbeek 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-59 6-6 77

WASHINGTON ST. (8-6)

Motuga 3-7 2-4 10, Murekatete 8-11 1-2 17, Charlisse Leger-Walker 0-6 2-2 2, Krystal Leger-Walker 2-10 0-0 5, Teder 2-6 0-0 6, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Cherilyn Molina 3-9 1-1 7, Celena Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 0-4 0-0 0, Clarke 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-57 6-9 49

Stanford 22 18 17 20 77
Washington St. 15 12 14 8 49

3-Point Goals_Stanford 9-19 (Williams 2-9, Wilson 1-2, Prechtel 3-3, Hull 1-2, Jump 2-2, Van Gytenbeek 0-1), Washington St. 5-17 (Motuga 2-3, Leger-Walker 0-3, Leger-Walker 1-4, Teder 2-5, Sarver 0-2). Assists_Stanford 18 (Hull 5), Washington St. 13 (Leger-Walker 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Stanford 35 (Belibi 2-6), Washington St. 32 (Team 5-6). Total Fouls_Stanford 14, Washington St. 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

