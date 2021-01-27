On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 6 Stanford routs Washington State

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 11:27 pm
1 min read
      

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Lexie Hull scored 17 points and Cameron Brink had her first double-double of the season as No. 6 Stanford routed Washington State 71-49 on Wednesday night.

In the first of two consecutive away games against the Cougars, Kiana Williams added 17 points and had five assists for Stanford (13-2, 10-2 Pac-12), which is now a perfect 68-0 all-time against Washington State.

This week is the first time Stanford has played two consecutive games against the same team in the regular season since 1988 vs. USC.

Johanna Teder had 12 points for Washington State (8-5, 6-5), which was undone by poor shooting and Stanford’s smothering defense.

No. 24 WEST VIRGINIA 73, TEXAS TECH 53

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kysre Gondrezick had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists, and West Virginia beat Texas Tech for its seventh straight win.

Gondrezick scored 14 points in the first half and Esmery Martinez added 10 to help West Virginia (12-2, 6-2 Big 12) build a 36-25 lead. The Mountaineers closed the third quarter on a 12-6 run for a 54-40 advantage, and held a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Vivian Gray had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Texas Tech (8-8, 3-7). It was her second straight double-double, and she is now 11 points shy of 1,500 career points.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

