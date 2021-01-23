No. 6 UCLA 70, No. 5 Stanford 66

UCLA (9-2)
Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Onyenwere 5-22 6-10 16, Chou 4-7 2-2 12, Corsaro 1-4 0-0 3, Osborne 9-22 3-5 24, Bessoir 4-8 1-2 11, Darius 0-1 0-0 0, Horvat 0-1 4-4 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-65 16-23 70
STANFORD (11-2)
Belibi 5-7 4-5 14, Lexie Hull 5-14 0-0 11, Jones 5-9 2-4 12, Williams 8-15 2-2 19, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 1-4 1-2 3, Lacie Hull 0-0 1-2 1, Jump 0-1 0-0 0, Brink 2-3 0-2 4, Van Gytenbeek 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-54 10-17 66
|UCLA
|15
|26
|18
|11
|—
|70
|Stanford
|20
|16
|16
|14
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_UCLA 8-22 (Onyenwere 0-2, Chou 2-3, Corsaro 1-2, Osborne 3-9, Bessoir 2-5, Horvat 0-1), Stanford 2-10 (Hull 1-4, Williams 1-3, Prechtel 0-2, Jump 0-1). Assists_UCLA 7 (Horvat 2), Stanford 12 (Williams 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UCLA 44 (Onyenwere 6-10), Stanford 31 (Brink 2-6). Total Fouls_UCLA 16, Stanford 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_1.
