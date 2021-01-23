On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 6 UCLA 70, No. 5 Stanford 66

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 12:48 am
< a min read
      

UCLA (9-2)

Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Onyenwere 5-22 6-10 16, Chou 4-7 2-2 12, Corsaro 1-4 0-0 3, Osborne 9-22 3-5 24, Bessoir 4-8 1-2 11, Darius 0-1 0-0 0, Horvat 0-1 4-4 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-65 16-23 70

STANFORD (11-2)

Belibi 5-7 4-5 14, Lexie Hull 5-14 0-0 11, Jones 5-9 2-4 12, Williams 8-15 2-2 19, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 1-4 1-2 3, Lacie Hull 0-0 1-2 1, Jump 0-1 0-0 0, Brink 2-3 0-2 4, Van Gytenbeek 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-54 10-17 66

UCLA 15 26 18 11 70
Stanford 20 16 16 14 66

3-Point Goals_UCLA 8-22 (Onyenwere 0-2, Chou 2-3, Corsaro 1-2, Osborne 3-9, Bessoir 2-5, Horvat 0-1), Stanford 2-10 (Hull 1-4, Williams 1-3, Prechtel 0-2, Jump 0-1). Assists_UCLA 7 (Horvat 2), Stanford 12 (Williams 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UCLA 44 (Onyenwere 6-10), Stanford 31 (Brink 2-6). Total Fouls_UCLA 16, Stanford 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_1.

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Business - Cloud Storage in Microsoft...
1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard commissions USCGC Charles Moulthrope at Base Portsmouth