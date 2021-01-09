On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

No. 7 Creighton 97, St. John’s 79

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 1:54 pm
< a min read
      

ST. JOHN’S (6-6)

Toro 2-3 0-0 4, Alexander 4-11 0-0 8, Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Champagnie 13-21 3-4 33, Cole 0-5 2-2 2, Addae-Wusu 2-4 0-0 6, Earlington 6-9 0-0 13, Dunn 1-2 0-0 2, Moore 3-10 0-0 6, McGriff 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-71 5-6 79.

CREIGHTON (10-2)

Bishop 4-7 2-4 10, Jefferson 5-9 0-1 11, Ballock 5-11 0-0 14, Mitchell 4-7 0-0 10, Mahoney 8-18 4-6 24, Kalkbrenner 4-5 1-1 9, O’Connell 6-7 0-1 16, Jones 1-4 0-0 3, Canfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-68 7-13 97.

Halftime_Creighton 56-39. 3-Point Goals_St. John’s 8-20 (Champagnie 4-6, Addae-Wusu 2-3, Williams 1-2, Earlington 1-4, Moore 0-1, Alexander 0-2, Cole 0-2), Creighton 16-36 (O’Connell 4-5, Ballock 4-10, Mahoney 4-11, Mitchell 2-4, Jones 1-2, Jefferson 1-4). Rebounds_St. John’s 35 (Champagnie 10), Creighton 33 (Kalkbrenner, O’Connell 6). Assists_St. John’s 13 (Alexander 6), Creighton 24 (Jefferson, Ballock, Jones 4). Total Fouls_St. John’s 14, Creighton 14. A_1,777 (18,320).

