No. 7 Maryland 92, Michigan St. 52

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 6:41 pm
MICHIGAN ST. (9-3)

Smith 1-3 1-2 3, Ayrault 1-3 2-2 4, Clouden 3-9 6-6 15, Crooms 3-7 0-0 7, Winston 1-5 0-0 3, Cook 4-6 3-4 11, Parks 1-1 0-0 2, Jacqmain 0-0 0-0 0, James 0-1 0-0 0, Joiner 1-10 1-2 4, Bostic 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-47 13-16 52

MARYLAND (12-2)

Bibby 4-9 2-2 13, Collins 4-7 0-0 9, Benzan 3-8 0-0 9, Miller 7-12 2-2 20, Owusu 7-14 6-7 20, Masonius 5-9 2-2 13, Styles 1-2 0-0 2, Young 0-2 0-0 0, Kozlova 2-4 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-67 12-13 92

Michigan St. 15 15 13 9 52
Maryland 27 23 27 15 92

3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 7-19 (Ayrault 0-1, Clouden 3-4, Crooms 1-2, Winston 1-5, Joiner 1-5, Bostic 1-2), Maryland 14-28 (Bibby 3-7, Collins 1-1, Benzan 3-7, Miller 4-6, Masonius 1-3, Young 0-1, Kozlova 2-3). Assists_Michigan St. 10 (Joiner 4), Maryland 20 (Benzan 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Michigan St. 27 (Joiner 3-6), Maryland 39 (Masonius 5-7). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 18, Maryland 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

