No. 7 Michigan 70, Purdue 53

MICHIGAN (13-1)
Livers 7-14 5-6 22, Dickinson 3-7 2-3 8, Brooks 5-8 0-0 11, Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Wagner 2-10 4-4 8, Brown 1-2 1-2 4, Johns 1-2 2-2 4, Davis 3-6 0-0 6, Te.Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 14-17 68.
PURDUE (11-6)
Gillis 1-1 1-2 3, Tr.Williams 6-19 2-4 14, Hunter 4-12 0-0 8, Ivey 3-14 6-7 12, Newman 2-8 0-0 6, Wheeler 1-5 0-0 2, Morton 0-1 0-0 0, Edey 1-2 2-2 4, Thompson 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 20-65 11-15 53.
Halftime_Michigan 34-21. 3-Point Goals_Michigan 6-15 (Livers 3-5, Smith 1-1, Brown 1-2, Brooks 1-3, Te.Williams 0-1, Wagner 0-3), Purdue 2-12 (Newman 2-2, Hunter 0-2, Wheeler 0-3, Ivey 0-5). Rebounds_Michigan 37 (Livers 10), Purdue 39 (Tr.Williams 11). Assists_Michigan 14 (Wagner 5), Purdue 11 (Ivey 5). Total Fouls_Michigan 18, Purdue 16. A_250 (14,846).
