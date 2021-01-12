Trending:
No. 7 Michigan 77, No. 9 Wisconsin 54

By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 8:55 pm
WISCONSIN (10-2)

Ford 2-8 1-1 6, Potter 5-11 0-0 12, Reuvers 2-9 0-0 4, Davison 1-8 0-1 2, Trice 7-13 2-2 20, Jon.Davis 0-6 0-0 0, Wahl 1-4 2-2 5, Anderson 1-3 0-0 3, Jor.Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Crowl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-65 5-6 54.

MICHIGAN (11-0)

Livers 5-11 0-0 13, Dickinson 5-10 2-2 12, Brooks 2-5 0-0 5, Smith 6-9 2-2 16, Wagner 7-10 0-0 15, Brown 3-6 0-0 7, Johns 1-2 0-0 3, A.Davis 2-4 0-0 4, Faulds 0-2 0-0 0, Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Nunez 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 4-4 77.

Halftime_Michigan 40-23. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 9-28 (Trice 4-7, Potter 2-5, Wahl 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Ford 1-4, Jon.Davis 0-1, Jor.Davis 0-2, Davison 0-3, Reuvers 0-3), Michigan 9-16 (Livers 3-5, Smith 2-3, Johns 1-1, Brooks 1-2, Wagner 1-2, Brown 1-3). Rebounds_Wisconsin 28 (Potter, Wahl 6), Michigan 41 (Wagner 10). Assists_Wisconsin 8 (Anderson 3), Michigan 13 (Smith 6). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 6, Michigan 9.

