No. 7 Michigan 87, Maryland 63

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 9:11 pm
MARYLAND (8-7)

Scott 4-10 4-8 13, G.Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Hart 1-2 1-3 4, Morsell 4-9 0-1 8, Wiggins 3-8 5-7 11, Ayala 5-10 1-2 12, Hamilton 2-3 5-7 10, Smart 0-2 0-0 0, Graham 0-2 0-0 0, Revaz 1-2 0-0 2, Dockery 0-0 1-2 1, Mona 0-0 0-0 0, Marial 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 17-30 63.

MICHIGAN (12-1)

Livers 5-8 6-6 20, Dickinson 1-3 1-2 3, Brooks 2-5 2-2 7, M.Smith 4-10 0-0 11, Wagner 5-9 4-4 15, Brown 2-5 0-0 6, Johns 4-6 2-2 11, Davis 4-5 1-4 9, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Howard 0-0 1-2 1, Nunez 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 2-2 0-0 4, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 17-22 87.

Halftime_Michigan 42-25. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 4-19 (Hamilton 1-2, Hart 1-2, Ayala 1-4, Scott 1-5, Morsell 0-1, Smart 0-1, Graham 0-2, Wiggins 0-2), Michigan 12-24 (Livers 4-5, M.Smith 3-5, Brown 2-5, Wagner 1-1, Johns 1-2, Brooks 1-3, Nunez 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Rebounds_Maryland 22 (Hart, Morsell, Wiggins, Ayala 4), Michigan 34 (Dickinson, Wagner 6). Assists_Maryland 9 (Hart 3), Michigan 20 (M.Smith 6). Total Fouls_Maryland 15, Michigan 22. A_65 (12,707).

