No. 8 Houston 68, Temple 51

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 1:58 pm
HOUSTON (13-1)

Gorham 5-7 3-4 14, Gresham 1-5 0-0 2, Grimes 6-13 0-0 15, Jarreau 4-12 0-0 9, Sasser 6-9 0-0 15, Mark 2-4 0-0 5, Chaney 1-2 4-4 6, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Tyson 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Shead 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-55 7-8 68.

TEMPLE (3-4)

Forrester 6-7 3-6 15, Moorman 2-5 0-0 5, Perry 0-2 0-0 0, Dunn 1-10 3-5 5, Williams 3-8 1-2 7, Battle 4-15 3-5 14, Barry 1-4 0-0 2, Parks 0-1 0-0 0, Jourdain 0-0 0-0 0, Ademokoya 1-1 0-0 3, Strickland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 10-18 51.

Halftime_Houston 36-21. 3-Point Goals_Houston 9-20 (Sasser 3-3, Grimes 3-7, Mark 1-2, Gorham 1-3, Jarreau 1-4, Shead 0-1), Temple 5-20 (Battle 3-8, Ademokoya 1-1, Moorman 1-4, Barry 0-2, Dunn 0-2, Williams 0-3). Rebounds_Houston 34 (Gorham 10), Temple 31 (Forrester 8). Assists_Houston 16 (Jarreau 6), Temple 14 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_Houston 18, Temple 14.

