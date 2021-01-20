On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 8 Houston 86, Tulsa 59

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 10:06 pm
TULSA (8-5)

Ugboh 3-3 0-0 6, Haywood 1-6 2-2 5, Joiner 3-7 1-1 9, Rachal 6-13 4-8 18, Richie 1-2 0-0 3, Embery-Simpson 1-9 0-0 3, Jackson 1-1 1-2 3, Williams 2-6 6-6 10, Idowu 0-1 0-0 0, Shumate 1-2 0-0 2, Earley 0-1 0-0 0, Urbancic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 14-19 59.

HOUSTON (12-1)

Gorham 1-3 1-3 3, Gresham 2-2 1-4 5, Grimes 5-12 4-4 18, Jarreau 4-8 0-0 8, Sasser 8-15 4-5 26, Mark 4-9 1-2 11, Roberts 2-3 0-0 4, Tyson 1-6 0-0 3, Chaney 2-2 0-0 4, Shead 0-5 2-2 2, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Broodo 0-0 2-2 2, Elvin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 15-22 86.

Halftime_Houston 45-19. 3-Point Goals_Tulsa 7-22 (Joiner 2-4, Rachal 2-5, Richie 1-2, Embery-Simpson 1-4, Haywood 1-5, Williams 0-2), Houston 13-32 (Sasser 6-12, Grimes 4-8, Mark 2-4, Tyson 1-6, Elvin 0-1, Jarreau 0-1). Fouled Out_Chaney. Rebounds_Tulsa 20 (Haywood 5), Houston 51 (Gorham 11). Assists_Tulsa 8 (Joiner, Rachal 3), Houston 16 (Grimes, Jarreau 5). Total Fouls_Tulsa 18, Houston 17. A_1,859 (8,479).

