On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 8 Texas A&M 60, No. 22 Georgia 48

By The Associated Press
January 31, 2021 8:10 pm
< a min read
      

GEORGIA (13-4)

Isaacs 1-6 2-2 4, Staiti 2-5 0-0 4, Caldwell 0-4 0-0 0, Connally 7-12 0-0 18, Morrison 4-10 3-4 12, Bates 1-4 0-0 2, Nicholson 2-6 0-0 4, Davenport 0-0 0-0 0, Chapman 0-1 0-0 0, Coombs 1-6 0-0 2, Barker 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-61 5-6 48

TEXAS A&M (16-1)

Jones 6-10 3-4 15, Johnson 4-6 4-6 12, Nixon 2-7 5-5 9, Wells 6-11 1-1 13, Wilson 4-9 1-2 9, Dreimane 0-1 0-0 0, Zaay Green 0-4 0-0 0, McKinzie Green 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 1-3 0-1 2, Pitts 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-52 14-19 60

Georgia 12 10 13 13 48
Texas A&M 9 13 24 14 60

3-Point Goals_Georgia 5-17 (Staiti 0-1, Caldwell 0-3, Connally 4-7, Morrison 1-5, Barker 0-1), Texas A&M 0-4 (Nixon 0-2, Wells 0-1, Wilson 0-1). Assists_Georgia 5 (Caldwell 2), Texas A&M 9 (Wilson 3). Fouled Out_Georgia Staiti. Rebounds_Georgia 36 (Isaacs 4-6), Texas A&M 36 (Team 3-4). Total Fouls_Georgia 24, Texas A&M 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,328.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover