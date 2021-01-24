No. 8 Texas A&M 70, Missouri 66

TEXAS A&M (14-1)

Jones 5-11 4-6 14, Johnson 6-14 2-3 14, Nixon 2-4 2-2 6, Wells 3-8 3-4 9, Wilson 6-17 0-2 13, Zaay Green 1-2 0-0 2, McKinzie Green 1-2 0-0 2, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Pitts 2-9 4-4 10, Tofaeono 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-67 15-21 70

MISSOURI (5-5)

Frank 3-6 0-0 8, Williams 9-12 2-2 20, Blackwell 5-10 0-3 11, Dembele 1-3 0-0 3, Troup 4-8 0-0 10, Dufficy 2-3 0-0 6, Dickson 4-10 0-1 8, Hansen 0-0 0-0 0, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-52 2-6 66

Texas A&M 13 25 17 15 — 70 Missouri 18 12 20 16 — 66

3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 3-18 (Nixon 0-1, Wells 0-4, Wilson 1-4, Green 0-1, Pitts 2-8), Missouri 8-19 (Frank 2-4, Williams 0-1, Blackwell 1-3, Dembele 1-1, Troup 2-4, Dufficy 2-3, Dickson 0-3). Assists_Texas A&M 9 (Green 3), Missouri 19 (Dickson 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas A&M 40 (Jones 8-18), Missouri 31 (Dickson 1-3). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 13, Missouri 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,737.

