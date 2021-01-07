Trending:
No. 8 Texas A&M 77, No. 10 Kentucky 60

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 11:22 pm
KENTUCKY (9-2)

Edwards 0-1 2-2 2, McKinney 5-10 0-0 12, Green 1-2 0-0 2, Howard 10-17 1-4 22, Patterson 4-8 0-0 8, Wyatt 2-3 0-0 4, Owens 0-2 0-0 0, Benton 2-9 1-1 6, Massengill 2-5 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-57 4-7 60

TEXAS A&M (11-0)

N’dea Jones 3-5 6-7 12, Johnson 6-8 2-2 14, Nixon 7-13 3-3 19, Wells 4-10 0-0 9, Wilson 6-15 5-5 18, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Pitts 1-5 2-2 5, Sahara Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Tofaeono 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-56 18-19 77

Kentucky 21 10 16 13 60
Texas A&M 18 13 22 24 77

3-Point Goals_Kentucky 4-17 (Edwards 0-1, McKinney 2-4, Howard 1-5, Patterson 0-2, Benton 1-3, Massengill 0-2), Texas A&M 5-11 (Nixon 2-3, Wells 1-3, Wilson 1-2, Pitts 1-3). Assists_Kentucky 11 (Howard 5), Texas A&M 14 (Wilson 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kentucky 26 (Patterson 2-3), Texas A&M 35 (Jones 3-12). Total Fouls_Kentucky 20, Texas A&M 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_824.

