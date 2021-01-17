Trending:
No. 8 UCLA 68, No. 25 Washington St. 66, OT

January 17, 2021 5:47 pm
WASHINGTON ST. (7-3)

Motuga 0-1 0-2 0, Murekatete 6-10 2-2 14, Charlisse Leger-Walker 7-20 3-7 18, Krystal Leger-Walker 5-19 0-0 13, Teder 3-8 0-0 8, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 3-4 1-2 7, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Molina 3-4 0-0 6, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-66 6-13 66

UCLA (8-2)

Bessoir 1-6 2-2 5, Miller 0-3 2-2 2, Onyenwere 4-21 6-8 14, Chou 6-10 2-3 15, Osborne 10-25 4-5 28, Brown 1-2 0-1 2, Corsaro 0-3 2-2 2, Darius 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-70 18-23 68

Washington St. 13 8 14 18 13 66
UCLA 20 12 16 5 15 68

3-Point Goals_Washington St. 6-18 (Leger-Walker 1-5, Leger-Walker 3-7, Teder 2-6), UCLA 6-19 (Bessoir 1-2, Onyenwere 0-3, Chou 1-2, Osborne 4-10, Corsaro 0-2). Assists_Washington St. 13 (Leger-Walker 4), UCLA 14 (Miller 3). Fouled Out_Washington St. Leger-Walker. Rebounds_Washington St. 47 (Leger-Walker 3-7), UCLA 42 (Onyenwere 5-15). Total Fouls_Washington St. 24, UCLA 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

