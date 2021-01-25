On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 8 Virginia 81, Syracuse 58

By The Associated Press
January 25, 2021 8:50 pm
< a min read
      

SYRACUSE (9-5)

Dolezaj 3-6 2-2 8, Griffin 4-11 4-5 13, Guerrier 6-16 3-3 15, Boeheim 4-13 0-0 9, Girard 3-7 0-0 8, Richmond 1-3 0-0 2, Braswell 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 22-59 9-10 58.

VIRGINIA (11-2)

Hauser 7-16 0-0 21, Huff 8-11 4-4 21, Beekman 2-3 5-6 10, Clark 2-6 0-0 4, Murphy 6-14 0-0 16, Woldetensae 0-1 0-0 0, Caffaro 1-2 0-1 2, Morsell 3-5 0-0 7, Abdur-Rahim 0-1 0-0 0, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0, McCorkle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 9-11 81.

Halftime_Virginia 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 5-24 (Girard 2-6, Braswell 1-3, Griffin 1-5, Boeheim 1-8, Guerrier 0-2), Virginia 14-31 (Hauser 7-13, Murphy 4-10, Beekman 1-1, Huff 1-1, Morsell 1-3, Abdur-Rahim 0-1, Clark 0-1, Woldetensae 0-1). Rebounds_Syracuse 26 (Griffin 8), Virginia 40 (Huff 12). Assists_Syracuse 10 (Dolezaj 3), Virginia 23 (Clark 9). Total Fouls_Syracuse 10, Virginia 8. A_250 (14,593).

