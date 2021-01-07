No. 8 Wisconsin 80, Indiana 73, 2OT

INDIANA (7-5)
Jackson-Davis 10-16 3-5 23, Thompson 2-5 0-0 4, Durham 6-12 2-3 15, Galloway 0-1 0-0 0, Phinisee 4-10 0-0 10, Leal 3-6 0-0 9, Hunter 5-8 0-0 12, Geronimo 0-1 0-0 0, Lander 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 5-8 73.
WISCONSIN (10-2)
Ford 3-6 0-0 8, Potter 5-7 0-0 10, Reuvers 4-12 6-6 14, Davison 3-8 1-2 9, Trice 7-15 5-6 21, Jon.Davis 2-11 2-2 6, Wahl 4-6 2-4 12, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 16-20 80.
Halftime_Wisconsin 29-24. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-21 (Leal 3-6, Hunter 2-4, Phinisee 2-6, Durham 1-3, Geronimo 0-1, Lander 0-1), Wisconsin 8-19 (Wahl 2-2, Ford 2-3, Davison 2-4, Trice 2-7, Potter 0-1, Jon.Davis 0-2). Rebounds_Indiana 31 (Jackson-Davis 12), Wisconsin 33 (Jon.Davis 8). Assists_Indiana 19 (Phinisee 6), Wisconsin 14 (Trice 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Wisconsin 14.
