No. 9 Baylor 77, Oklahoma St. 58

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 10:11 pm
BAYLOR (9-2)

Smith 7-11 4-4 18, Egbo 3-9 2-4 8, Jordyn Oliver 0-1 0-0 0, Richards 5-9 1-3 11, Ursin 7-14 5-5 20, Andrews 1-3 0-0 3, Trinity Oliver 3-8 2-2 8, Owens 1-1 0-0 2, Gusters 3-5 1-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-61 15-20 77

OKLAHOMA ST. (9-5)

Collins 1-3 0-1 2, De Lapp 1-4 0-0 2, Mack 9-22 3-8 21, Asberry 5-16 5-6 17, Keys 2-5 2-2 7, Sarr 0-0 0-0 0, Winchester 0-3 0-0 0, Dennis 0-2 0-0 0, Fields 2-6 2-2 7, Notoa 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-63 12-19 58

Baylor 14 23 17 23 77
Oklahoma St. 8 15 16 19 58

3-Point Goals_Baylor 2-3 (Ursin 1-2, Andrews 1-1), Oklahoma St. 4-10 (Asberry 2-4, Keys 1-2, Fields 1-4). Assists_Baylor 15 (Richards 7), Oklahoma St. 12 (Fields 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Baylor 45 (Richards 3-6), Oklahoma St. 34 (Mack 2-6). Total Fouls_Baylor 16, Oklahoma St. 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,123.

