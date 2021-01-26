Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 9 Baylor 82, TCU 49

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 10:19 pm
< a min read
      

TCU (7-7)

Berry 4-12 3-3 12, Diggs 2-4 0-0 4, Germond 1-3 0-0 2, Heard 4-22 5-10 14, Jackson 0-4 0-0 0, Morris 3-7 0-0 6, Mokwuah 4-7 0-0 8, Conn 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 1-4 0-0 3, Morgan 0-2 0-0 0, Tac 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-65 8-13 49

BAYLOR (11-2)

Smith 6-7 6-6 18, Egbo 4-7 1-3 9, Trinity Oliver 1-4 0-2 2, Richards 1-3 0-0 2, Ursin 9-19 3-5 21, Bickle 0-1 0-0 0, Andrews 6-17 2-2 18, Jordyn Oliver 4-5 0-0 8, Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Gusters 2-4 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-67 12-18 82

TCU 13 10 12 14 49
Baylor 23 13 24 22 82

3-Point Goals_TCU 3-21 (Berry 1-7, Germond 0-1, Heard 1-6, Jackson 0-2, Holmes 1-3, Morgan 0-2), Baylor 4-14 (Ursin 0-3, Andrews 4-11). Assists_TCU 9 (Heard 4), Baylor 21 (Richards 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_TCU 36 (Mokwuah 3-5), Baylor 48 (Smith 4-16). Total Fouls_TCU 17, Baylor 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,261.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Customer Contact Week
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DC office of USCIS swears in Army Spc. Jun Cho as a new citizen after he traveled to provide Inauguration support