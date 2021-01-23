On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
No. 9 Baylor 84, Oklahoma 61

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 10:26 pm
OKLAHOMA (4-7)

Simpson 2-3 1-2 5, Gregory 1-9 6-6 8, Robertson 6-12 2-2 19, Tot 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 11-21 7-7 29, Vann 0-0 0-0 0, Veitenheimer 0-2 0-0 0, Greer 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-50 16-17 61

BAYLOR (10-2)

Smith 8-13 5-6 21, Egbo 4-7 2-2 10, Trinity Oliver 7-9 0-0 14, Richards 1-5 3-3 5, Ursin 7-9 0-0 14, Bickle 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 3-6 0-0 7, Jordyn Oliver 0-2 0-0 0, Owens 1-4 0-0 2, Gusters 5-6 1-2 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-61 11-13 84

Oklahoma 18 5 21 17 61
Baylor 20 25 27 12 84

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 5-22 (Gregory 0-6, Robertson 5-11, Tot 0-1, Williams 0-2, Veitenheimer 0-2), Baylor 1-6 (Ursin 0-1, Andrews 1-3, Owens 0-2). Assists_Oklahoma 9 (Simpson 4), Baylor 25 (Richards 12). Fouled Out_Baylor Oliver. Rebounds_Oklahoma 14 (Gregory 2-3), Baylor 40 (Egbo 4-8). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 11, Baylor 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,274.

