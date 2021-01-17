No. 9 Maryland 79, Wisconsin 70

MARYLAND (11-1)
Bibby 6-16 2-4 17, Collins 5-12 3-4 13, Benzan 3-10 4-4 12, Miller 6-11 4-4 17, Owusu 3-13 8-9 14, Masonius 2-5 0-0 4, Styles 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-68 21-25 79
WISCONSIN (3-8)
Lewis 5-10 7-8 17, Stapleton 1-2 2-2 4, Hilliard 8-19 3-3 19, Moschkau 3-11 0-0 8, Pospisilova 7-11 0-0 18, Stauffacher 1-3 0-0 2, Douglass 0-0 0-0 0, Schramek 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-59 12-13 70
|Maryland
|22
|17
|19
|21
|—
|79
|Wisconsin
|15
|20
|11
|24
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_Maryland 6-21 (Bibby 3-9, Benzan 2-7, Miller 1-4, Owusu 0-1), Wisconsin 6-18 (Hilliard 0-1, Moschkau 2-9, Pospisilova 4-6, Stauffacher 0-2). Assists_Maryland 15 (Bibby 5), Wisconsin 16 (Pospisilova 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Maryland 44 (Collins 9-17), Wisconsin 29 (Hilliard 4-6). Total Fouls_Maryland 11, Wisconsin 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
