No. 9 Maryland 79, Wisconsin 70

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 5:47 pm
MARYLAND (11-1)

Bibby 6-16 2-4 17, Collins 5-12 3-4 13, Benzan 3-10 4-4 12, Miller 6-11 4-4 17, Owusu 3-13 8-9 14, Masonius 2-5 0-0 4, Styles 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-68 21-25 79

WISCONSIN (3-8)

Lewis 5-10 7-8 17, Stapleton 1-2 2-2 4, Hilliard 8-19 3-3 19, Moschkau 3-11 0-0 8, Pospisilova 7-11 0-0 18, Stauffacher 1-3 0-0 2, Douglass 0-0 0-0 0, Schramek 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-59 12-13 70

Maryland 22 17 19 21 79
Wisconsin 15 20 11 24 70

3-Point Goals_Maryland 6-21 (Bibby 3-9, Benzan 2-7, Miller 1-4, Owusu 0-1), Wisconsin 6-18 (Hilliard 0-1, Moschkau 2-9, Pospisilova 4-6, Stauffacher 0-2). Assists_Maryland 15 (Bibby 5), Wisconsin 16 (Pospisilova 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Maryland 44 (Collins 9-17), Wisconsin 29 (Hilliard 4-6). Total Fouls_Maryland 11, Wisconsin 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

