No. 9 Maryland 90, Minnesota 73

MARYLAND (10-1)
Bibby 7-13 6-7 22, Collins 1-5 0-0 2, Benzan 6-10 2-2 20, Miller 9-15 3-4 23, Owusu 5-15 0-2 11, Masonius 1-3 4-4 6, Styles 2-7 2-2 6, Young 0-0 0-0 0, Kozlova 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-69 17-21 90
MINNESOTA (2-7)
Sissoko 3-10 2-3 8, Sconiers 4-5 5-5 13, Hubbard 2-6 0-0 4, Powell 8-17 2-2 22, Scalia 4-11 4-4 14, Bagwell-Katalinich 0-1 0-0 0, Cumming 0-0 0-0 0, Mershon 0-1 0-0 0, Borowicz 3-4 0-0 8, Smith 2-2 0-0 4, Strande 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-57 13-14 73
|Maryland
|25
|25
|26
|14
|—
|90
|Minnesota
|17
|26
|14
|16
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_Maryland 11-25 (Bibby 2-5, Collins 0-1, Benzan 6-10, Miller 2-4, Owusu 1-4, Kozlova 0-1), Minnesota 8-21 (Hubbard 0-3, Powell 4-8, Scalia 2-8, Borowicz 2-2). Assists_Maryland 22 (Owusu 8), Minnesota 15 (Powell 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Maryland 38 (Bibby 6-9), Minnesota 34 (Team 3-5). Total Fouls_Maryland 13, Minnesota 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
