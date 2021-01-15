On Air: Motley Fool Money
Sports News

No. 9 Wisconsin 60, Rutgers 54

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 11:11 pm
WISCONSIN (11-3)

Ford 5-12 4-5 14, Potter 3-11 4-4 10, Wahl 2-3 0-3 4, Davison 3-12 5-5 14, Trice 4-8 3-4 13, Reuvers 1-5 0-0 3, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Jon.Davis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-54 16-21 60.

RUTGERS (7-5)

Johnson 4-5 1-3 9, Baker 4-11 0-0 8, Mathis 1-6 0-0 2, Young 9-15 0-2 19, Harper 2-13 0-0 4, Mulcahy 1-5 0-0 2, McConnell 3-9 0-0 7, Omoruyi 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 25-67 2-7 54.

Halftime_Wisconsin 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 6-25 (Davison 3-9, Trice 2-5, Reuvers 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Ford 0-3, Potter 0-4), Rutgers 2-19 (McConnell 1-3, Young 1-4, Baker 0-2, Mathis 0-2, Mulcahy 0-3, Harper 0-5). Fouled Out_Mulcahy. Rebounds_Wisconsin 33 (Potter 8), Rutgers 47 (Johnson 12). Assists_Wisconsin 10 (Trice 5), Rutgers 6 (Young 3). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 17, Rutgers 19.

