No. T-3 UConn 87, Providence 50

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 3:22 pm
PROVIDENCE (5-7)

Baskerville 4-11 0-0 8, Geary 4-8 1-2 10, Orlando 0-1 0-0 0, Spiwak 4-10 2-2 10, Williams 3-7 0-0 6, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Widmeyer 2-5 0-0 5, Sampson 2-5 0-0 6, Efosa-Aguebor 0-2 0-0 0, Fabozzi 2-6 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-55 3-4 50

UCONN (7-0)

Edwards 4-7 2-2 10, Nelson-Ododa 5-10 1-2 11, Bueckers 8-10 5-5 23, Westbrook 5-7 2-2 13, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 7-13 4-4 18, Makurat 3-5 0-0 9, Gabriel 0-2 1-2 1, McLean 1-3 0-0 2, Muhl 0-6 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-63 15-17 87

Providence 18 11 8 13 50
UConn 19 27 26 15 87

3-Point Goals_Providence 5-20 (Geary 1-4, Spiwak 0-2, Williams 0-2, Widmeyer 1-3, Sampson 2-5, Efosa-Aguebor 0-1, Fabozzi 1-3), UConn 6-15 (Bueckers 2-4, Westbrook 1-3, Makurat 3-5, Muhl 0-3). Assists_Providence 11 (Williams 4), UConn 20 (Bueckers 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Providence 20 (Team 2-2), UConn 42 (Griffin 8-9). Total Fouls_Providence 18, UConn 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

